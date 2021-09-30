Texas Southern University has been selected as one of four Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive a $125,000 grant from the Baker Hughes Foundation for the 2021-22 academic year.

The grants, totaling $800,000, are part of the Foundation’s long-running mission to promote education and opportunity in the communities where Baker Hughes employees live and work. The funds will help provide financial support for a wide variety of scholarships, technological infrastructure, career readiness and curriculum development programs.

“We are grateful for the educational commitment and generosity of The Baker Hughes Foundation to Texas Southern University and the other HBCU grantees as we work together to provide the next generation leaders in STEM and legal careers,” said Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, president of Texas Southern University. “The support of Baker Hughes as an industry leader and our Houston area neighbor is critical in our efforts to provide a high quality, educated workforce for our region, our nation and beyond.”

TSU was selected because of its historic ties to Baker Hughes and the strong academic programs in the science, technology, engineering, business and legal fields. This grant aligns with Baker Hughes’ strategy of building the energy workforce of the future and promoting a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

The Baker Hughes African American Forum (AAF) employee resource group was instrumental in engaging with the partner universities and developing the grant program.

“Innovative minds and diverse perspectives are needed to meet the world’s pressing energy technology challenges, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities are developing future leaders who will help to solve them,” said Regina Jones, chief legal officer and trustee of the Baker Hughes Foundation. “It is important for companies like Baker Hughes to expand our educational partnership with HBCU’s, and we look forward to continuing this in the future.”