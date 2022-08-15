Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University.

“We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”

Enrollment numbers will not be final until early September, but the University projects a freshman class that will become the largest on record, in addition to a significant increase in the number of transfer students.

“Every year Texas Southern University attracts some of the best and brightest students from all around the country,” said Assistant Vice President for Student Enrollment Success Brian Armstrong. “This year is no exception. Thousands of families are entrusting their young scholars to us, and we are prepared to support them from enrollment to graduation.”

New students will begin their time at TSU with Tiger Transformation Week, five days of activities to learn the University’s history and make final preparations for the first day of class. Included in the Tiger Transformation events is the annual pinning ceremony where new students take the Tiger Oath and alumni welcome them into the TSU family. Classes begin August 22.