TSU's Dr. Robert Bullard receives honor from Univ. of Johannesburg

Dr. Robert D. Bullard, Distinguished Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy in the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University, is among six luminaries who will be conferred with honorary doctorates from the University of Johannesburg.

Included in the group of six recipients are two Nobel Prize laureates – one in Literature (2021) and another in Chemistry (2013). This prestigious honor will be presented during the 2022 Summer commencement ceremony Friday, Oct 14 at the Sanlam Auditorium, Auckland Park, Kingsway Campus in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Professor Bullard currently serves as the founding director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice at TSU and is often called the “father of environmental justice,” after having written more than 18 books over the past four decades. Just last month, he was featured in a New York Times article that chronicled his amazing career and relentless fight for justice.

In 2020, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) honored him with its 2020 Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award, the UN’s highest environmental honor, recognizing outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have a transformative impact on the environment. In 2021, U.S. President Joe Biden named him to the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council (WHEJAC). And in 2022, he was elected to join the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He also holds an honorary doctorate from Georgetown University.

The honorary doctorate from the University of Johannesburg is being awarded to Dr. Bullard in recognition of his significant contributions to environmental justice scholarship and praxis, leadership and activism that have provided the world with tools to reimagine a more equitable and healthier planetary future.

Bullard will accept his honorary doctorate in person.

“I am thrilled that my justice work is being recognized by the University of Johannesburg and that I am in the company of such esteemed colleagues,” Dr. Bullard said. “For me this honor is extra special coming from a South African university. I had to make the trip back to the Motherland for this ceremony.”