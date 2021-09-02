Houston’s famed Turkey Leg Hut (TLH) restaurant is left Houston at 11am today to bring over 3,500 turkey legs, water, volunteer workers and equipment to Hammond, Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims.

TLH Founders Nakia and Lynn Price, along with a group of volunteers, loaded up their “TLH Rescue Team” Hummer and drove relief supplies including 15 pallets of bottled water, food, including over 3,500 of their famous turkey legs, chainsaws, equipment, and volunteers from Houston to Hammond to help area residents recover and clear the debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ida!

“Our hearts go out everyone hit by this storm,” said TLH Owner Nakia Price. “We know what it is like to lose everything to a hurricane, and we all need to take care of each other and help our neighbors in any way we can. For us, it’s with fresh drinking water, a meal, and some boots on the ground to do whatever we can to help the recovery efforts.”

Turkey Leg Hut will load up the supplies, equipment, and crews today (September 1) at 11am at the restaurant (4830 Almeda) and head toward storm ravaged cities in Louisiana.

The Prices, known for their celebrity-magnet restaurant and famous TLH brand of oversized, stuffed turkey legs, have been helping hurricane victims in Texas and Louisiana since Harvey hit in 2017.