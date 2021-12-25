Lynn and Nakia Price, Founders of Houston’s famous Turkey Leg Hut (TLH), are planning to forego their traditional family gift exchange and spend their Christmas Day giving to others by delivering turkey legs, fresh beef, and cash to families and individuals in need throughout Houston!

The Price family is planning to meet at the restaurant at 10 am on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25, 2021, to gather 500 of their world-famous Turkey Legs, fresh beef from the Prince Farm, two whole cows, which will feed several families for the year, and a stack of money to hand out families and individuals across the city!

“Our family has always found giving more rewarding than receiving,” said Nakia Price, Co-Founder of the Turkey Leg Hut. “We feel so blessed to have grown our business to this level, we want to use this Christmas to give gifts to others and share our blessings with the community.”

The Price’s plan to start their day of random acts of Christmas giving in the Third Ward, make their way Downtown to feed the homeless, and share gifts of food and cash with families and individuals throughout Houston!

Lynn and Nakia Price are no strangers to generosity. The Turkey Leg Hut Founders have given away nearly 10,000 turkey legs at their Thanksgiving events over the past few years and the couple continually supports the community year-round through a variety of charitable initiatives, including on-going efforts to supply free food, manpower and relief supplies to storm-ravaged communities in Texas and Louisiana!