Turner considers curfew as Houston’s coronavirus cases increase

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he is prepared to use a curfew to curb the increase of coronavirus cases in the city, but he called the measure a “nuclear option.”

Turner said that the city has passed the 100,000 mark in terms of cases. There have been more than 1,400 deaths in the city. The positivity rate is at 8.8%. Turner said he has asked business owners on several occasions to do a better job of controlling their occupancy, ensuring social-distancing requirements are followed and wearing masks.

As cases continue to rise in Houston and a surge from Thanksgiving is expected soon, the mayor said the city’s legal department has already taken steps to prepare for a curfew. He said there is no single metric that will trigger a curfew, but he is following the numbers very closely.

“If we have to go there, I will go there,” Turner said. “For right now, no, we’re not at that point for me to pull that trigger.”

Officials said they are hopeful that the Pfizer vaccine will be approved by federal regulators this week and the first doses will arrive in Houston shortly after. However, those first doses will be used for the first tier of people that’s been determined by federal and state regulators, including health care workers and vulnerable populations in long-term care facilities.

Stephen Williams, director of the Houston Health Department, said the two-dose vaccine likely will not be available to the wider public until at least the second quarter of 2021. He said everyone who gets the shot will receive a proof-of-vaccination card and be entered into a database to ensure they get the correct required second dose.

Williams said the city is also creating a strike team that will go into specific communities in Houston and provide vaccinations to ensure there is equitable coverage.