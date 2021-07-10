Recently, the Barbara Jordan Fair Elections Act (S.B. 61) was filed by the members of the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus. The Act will protect Texans’ freedom to vote and ensure ballots are cast freely, safely and fairly.

“The first Black woman elected to the Texas Senate and the first Black Texan elected to the United States Congress, Barbara Jordan was a steadfast defender of Texans’ Constitutional rights,” stated a TSDC press release. The release went on to say that the Democratic members of the Texas Senate are working to honor the legacy of Barbara Jordan, introducing legislation in her name that will:

● Expand voter registration to meet the needs of Texas’ growing and diverse populations through automatic and online voter registration

● Reform vote by mail eligibility to allow more Texans to safely and conveniently cast their ballots

● Increase access to the polls for hard-working Texans and single-parent families by incentivizing countywide voting locations and promoting weekend voting

● Expand access to the ballot box through the expansion of early voting, classifying election day as a state holiday and other common-sense reforms

● Modernizing the election process to meet the needs of the 21st century while ensuring common-sense accountability

The lead bill author State Sen. Royce West said, “Today we are once again talking about the BIG LIE. Let me repeat it: YOU LOST–in one of the most secure elections in American history. Our own Texas Secretary of State called the 2020 election ‘smooth and secure. What the Barbara Jordan Fair Elections Act will do is update our election system to make it more convenient to vote, insure transparency and fairness and that’s no lie. Let’s make Barbara proud.”

Texas Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Sen. Carol Alvarado continued, “I think the choice is clear for Texas. S.B. 1, the Jim Crow 2.0 Act is about silencing the people, creating barriers to vote and overturning fair elections. S.B. 61, The Barbara Jordan Fair Elections Act is about making our voice heard, making it easier to vote and preserving our democracy.”

The Barbara Jordan Act takes real steps to safeguard our elections while guaranteeing all Texans have free and fair access to the democratic process. Texas Senators, who work every day in the shadow of Barbara Jordan, have a duty to see to it that no Texans are excluded from “We, the People” ever again.

In addition to the Barbara Jordan Fair Elections Act (one pager attached), Senate Texas Democrats have filed numerous standalone bills to promote the freedom to vote for all Texans, incuding the following:

Texas Senate Democratic Caucus Voting Rights Legislation