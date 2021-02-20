Nationally reverred U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) will be in Houston today (Saturday, Feb. 20), joining with U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank.

The two Latina leaders will be joining forces to motivate local community leaders, elected officials, local business owners, citizens and neighbors to step-up and take action to help Houstonians who are still reeling from this recent natural weather crisis and the man-made crises of massive power outages and a lack of clean water.

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez will be travelling from across the country to volunteer alongside Houston Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, as both are dedicated to sticking together to uplift their communities and do the work that must be done to help the city recover from the winter storm that left over 4 million Texans without power for multiple days,with over 2 million of those residing in Houston-Harris County.

Ocasio-Cortez was recently in the news for leading efforts that helped raise over $2 million for Texas relief efforts at a time when Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz fled the state for the feture comforts of Cancun, Mexico, returning stateside only after being called out nationally for leaving his constituents in dire straits and showing neither leadership nor concern for their plight.

Ironically, “AOC” has been a favored target of Cruz and other conservative lawmakers who seem intimidated by both her national popularity and her effectiveness as a U.S. lawmaker who is still relatively new to the job, having only been elected to office in 2018.

For those interested in volunteering with the congresswomen, email Angelica Luna Kaufman at angelica@harrisdemocrats.com for address information. Volunteer activities are scheduled to begin at 9am.