The University of Houston chapter of the Student National Medical Association (SNMA) and the Student Council of the UH College of Medicine invite you to view Dr. Dale Okorodudu’s documentary “Black Men in White Coats” and to participate in the virtual Zoom panel discussion afterwards.

Individuals, leaders and organizations dismayed by the dearth of Black males in STEM and health related fields will certainly be interested in this event, as the documentary and panel discussion will not only highlight the existing disparities in STEM and health-related fields exposures, and then encourage viewers to pursue STEM education and ultimately medical professions.



The documentary is available for viewing independently between now and March 7. To view independently you must register at https://indiescreening.com/screenings/243 to receive your unique passcode to view the documentary on your computer/device anytime within the allotted window.

On March 7 there will be a virtual screening of the documentary at 6 p.m., followed by the 7:30 pm virtual panel discussion. The virtual Zoom panel discussion will feature two Black male doctors on the faculty of the UH College of Medicine: Dr. Brian Reed and Dr. Steven Starks.

Join the March 7 Zoom meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/95506666297?pwd=MFkwTE9SZ1dmUFM5ZnA3V3NQSmtiQT09 Here are the Meeting ID: 955 0666 6297 and Passcode: 082035.