Board members of the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, the Honorable Vanessa Gilmore, Winell Herron and Sharon Owens, were joined by Lloyd Gite as they hosted a conversation on cancer at the Gite Gallery in Third Ward.

The guest speakers were University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center President Dr. Peter WT Pisters and Chief Operating Officer Rosanna Morris.

The discussion focused on Blacks and cancer, the plans for new services at the Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, the goals of addressing the needs of the underserved and indigent and the new facilities. The event was wrapped in colorful art projecting Black culture and provided a beautiful backdrop for the talk about the health of Blacks in the Greater Houston area.

The full house of standing-room-only guests included University of Texas regent Jodie Jiles and University of Texas M.D.Anderson Cancer Center board member Sonny Messiah Jiles, William “Doug” Herron, Larry Payne, Renee Logan, Genora Boykins, Attorney Lyndon Rose, Attorney Sean Roberts, Phyllis Rose, Ramon Manning, Algenita Scott Davis, Frederick Goodall, Phyllis Bailey, Keith Cornelius and a host of other guests.