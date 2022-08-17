Video: Former Rockets coach Don Chaney on rare heart disease

Former University of Houston star basketball player and former Houston Rockets head coach Don Chaney is battling a rare, life-threatening disease associated with heart failure known as Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy – or ATTR-CM,

But instead of keeping his battle private, Chaney seeks to raise awareness about his rare condition specifically for Black men, who are at a higher risk of having to deal with this same health issue.

Chaney appeared on the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) public affairs show “Let It Be Known,” to discuss the health issue with the show’s host Stacy Brown and president of the NNPA, Dr. Benjamin Chavis.

Please view this video interview below to hear what Chaney has to say about ATTR-CM. Then, make sure to share the potentially life-saving video with friends and family.