Voters left with one drive-thru voting after legal battle prompts clerk to close nine sites

Only the Toyota Center will be available for drive-thru voting in Harris County on Election Day, County Clerk Chris Collins said late Monday, eliminating nine other drive-thru options for voters to cast their ballots just hours before the polls open. Nearly 127,000 Harris County voters cast drive-thru ballots during the early voting period at 10 polling sites across the county, a safer option for some voters during the coronavirus pandemic. Collins decided to close most of the drive-thru options on Election Day because of continued legal challenges from a conservative activist and three Republican candidates for office. A federal judge earlier Monday denied that group’s attempt to have the drive-thru ballots cast during early voting tossed out, but continued to file appellate challenges over drive-thru voting late Monday. This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

“Harris County voters left with one drive-thru voting location on Election Day after legal battle prompts clerk to close nine sites” was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/11/02/harris-county-drive-thru-locations-closed/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.