As the National Baptist Convention (NBC) comes to the final day of its four-day gathering, they are surely going out with a bang as the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, is paying the Bayou City and NBC convention participants a visit and sharing remarks.

This year’s NBC convention, the organization’s 142nd Annual Session, has convened under the theme, “Envisioning the Future Exceptionally Through Christ-Centered Evangelism.”

The NBC is the nation’s largest African-American religious convention in the nation and has been convening since 1886. That year, Grover Cleveland was president—the only president to leave the White House and return for a second term four years later (1885-1889 and 1893-1897), making him the 22nd and 24th president of the United States.

The Annual Session of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. is the major business meeting of the boards, auxiliaries and member churches of the Convention, and it is held annually in September starting on Labor Day in various cities across the country. This meeting typically draws 20,000 or more delegates.

According to a White House press release, VP Harris will also attend an event highlighting how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering the cost for American families through the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently passed in August.

Moreover, Harris will visit the NASA Johnson Space Center on Friday to take in a tour and chair the second National Space Council Meeting at the facility.

The National Baptist Convention is a primarily African American Baptist Christian denomination in the US and is headquartered at the Baptist World Center in Nashville, Tennessee.