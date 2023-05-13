Sunday is all about moms, but Houston-area residents do not need to wait that long to celebrate the beloved women in their lives.

There are several Mother’s Day events around the region this weekend, both on the annual holiday and during the days leading up to it. Whether mom likes brunch, arts and crafts, shopping and socializing, sporting events, live music or just relaxing outdoors, there are lots of ways you can treat her to a good time and lots of places to secure a great gift.

And you don’t necessarily need to spend a lot of money, because many of the events this weekend are free.

Here is a rundown of 20 Mother’s Day events and activities being held in Houston or the surrounding area, starting Friday.

Mother’s Day in Greater Houston

Friday

The Mother of All Divas Concert – Mariah Carey Tribute | 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk in Sugar Land

Is mom or grandma a big fan of pop superstar Mariah Carey? Then she might enjoy this free outdoor concert in Sugar Land, where vocalist Jass Meagher will be singing all of Carey’s hits.

Houston Latin American Philharmonic Mother’s Day Serenade | 8 p.m., Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St.

Led by American-Venezuelan maestro Glenn Garrido, the Houston Latin American Philharmonic is the United States’ only full-sized professional orchestra dedicated to promoting Latin American music, musicians and composers. Its annual Mother’s Day Serenade features special gust Chucho Avellanet and will include performances of “Mil Violines,” “Historia de Amor” and “Jamas te olvidare,” among many others.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on the website for the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Friday-Sunday

Mother’s Day at Painting With a Twist | Multiple times and locations

Painting With a Twist has more than 10 Houston-area locations where moms and their loved ones can create art while sipping on wine or mimosas. Some locations are holding special Mother’s Day events throughout the weekend, and gift cards and at-home painting kits also are available.

Visit Painting With a Twist’s Mother’s Day webpage for more details, including location-by-location events.

Saturday

Mother’s Day Party at Mala Market | 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1302 W. Gray St.

Mala Market in the Montrose area is celebrating both moms and its one-year anniversary with a family-friendly yoga class followed by a popup market. Wellness for Houston will conduct an easy “Mom and Kids Yoga” session from 10-11 a.m. for mothers and their children who are at least 6 years old. The market starts at noon and will include a henna artist, jewelry bar, food and a DJ.

The yoga session costs $12 for adults, and kids are free. Visit the Mala Market website for more information and to sign up.

Mother’s Day Pearland Town Center Vendor Fair | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pearland Town Center, 11200 Broadway St.

Admission is free to this Mother’s Day-themed market, which will include more than 40 local vendors along with live music. There also will be games, raffles and prizes.

Visit the event webpage for more information.

Mother’s Day Tea | 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762 Rd. in Richmond

There are two seating times available for this 1940s-style garden party featuring Ms. Mamie George, who will dish about fashion, etiquette and flowers. Traditional tea and cakes will be served.

Advance registration is required with George Ranch Historical Park. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children between ages 4-12. Younger children get in free.

Heights Mercantile Mother’s Day Market | 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Heights Mercantile, 714 Yale St.

Looking for some unique gifts at the last minute? You might be able to find them at this outdoor Mother’s Day market in the Heights, where admission is free and kids and pets are welcome. A collection of artisan vendors will be on hand.

Mother’s Day Vibe Market | Noon-5 p.m. at Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk

More than 75 artists and makers will gather inside the ballroom of the Houston Marriott Sugar Land for this free event, where there also will be live music, drinks and professional photos. There are lots of nearby dining options on the square.

Visit the event website for more details.

Mother’s Day Fair at B-52 Brewing | Noon-5 p.m., 12470 Milroy Ln. in Conroe

There is no cover charge for this mini-market at the Conroe craft brewery, where a variety of local vendors will be on hand. There also will be plenty of beer on tap.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for a list of vendors.

Saturday-Sunday

Mother’s Day Weekend at Bayou Bend | 1-5 p.m. at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial Dr.

Moms get free admission on both Saturday and Sunday, when they can enjoy the beauty of nature and art while listening to live music. Guitar and fiddle player Mark Seale is scheduled to perform Saturday, with harpist Hope Cowan playing on Sunday. Complimentary cookies, lemonade and water will be served to all visitors.

Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $6.25 for kids ages 13-18. Visit the event webpagefor more information.

Mother’s Day Market & Food Festival | Noon-9 p.m. at Railway Heights, 200 Washington Ave.

Admission is free to this weekend-long market that has been tailored toward Mother’s Day. A variety of food and craft beer will be available, along with a collection of artisan vendors that will sell things such as chocolate treats and flower bouquets. Special Mother’s Day packages are available.

Visit the event webpage for more details.

Mother’s Day Candle Making & Mimosa Bar DIY Workshops | Multiple times at Love & Make, 2516 Times Blvd.

There are a total of five do-it-yourself candle-making workshops on Saturday and Sunday, when participants can create two 8-ounce candles while enjoying a mimosa bar. There also is soap-making workshop at 10 a.m. Sunday, when participants can choose their own fragrances, colors and shapes.

The candle-making sessions are $65 per person or $130 per couple, while the soap-making workshop is $59 per person or $118 per couple. Register online at the Love & Make website.

Sunday

5K Mamas Fun Run | 7-11 a.m. at MacGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd.

Moms looking to start their day with some exercise can participate in this 5K in the Third Ward, where afterward there will be food, drinks, live music and activities for children.

The registration fee is $40. Sign up online at the event webpage.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch at the 1880 Garten Verein | 10 a.m.-noon at 2704 Avenue O in Galveston

Enjoy an elegant brunch with live music and a Mother’s Day corsage in this historic Galveston garden club. A tour of local homes will follow and can be purchased for an additional cost.

Tickets start at $85. Visit the event webpage for more details and to sign up.

Mother’s Day at Kemah Boardwalk | 11 a.m.-9 p.m., 215 Kipp Ave. in Kemah

Moms get $5 off an all-day ride pass with the purchase of another, which includes unlimited admission to all amusement rides on the boardwalk. There will be live music by Vince King as Elvis from noon-4 p.m.

All-day ride prices are regularly priced at $20.99 for kids 48 inches and shorter and $26.99 for adults. Visit the Kemah Boardwalk website for more details.

Mother’s Day: Yo Momma Joke Contest | 2 p.m. at Eureka Heights Brewing Co., 941 W. 18 th St.

This light-hearted craft brewery in the Heights is hosting a mom-themed joke contest along with a Chancla Chunking Contest for mothers. There will be frozen drink specials and a pizza food truck on hand, and moms will get $2 off draft beer.

There is no cover charge. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information and to sign up for the joke contest.

Libby & Katie’s Mother’s Day Jam | 2-6 p.m. at Continental Club’s Pachinko Hut, 3700 Main St.

Libby Koch and Katie Rushing are hosting this Mother’s Day-themed afternoon Sunday jam in the backyard of the Continental Club, where six other female singer-songwriters from the Houston area also are scheduled to perform.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit the event webpage for more details.

Sunday Concert Series| 4-6 p.m. at Houston Botanic Garden, 8210 Park Place Blvd.

The blues duo of Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers will perform outdoors for this family-friendly Mother’s Day experience.

General admission tickets are $15. The VIP package for $100 includes four tickets, a table and chairs in the shade, charcuterie box, beer or wine, water and extra refreshments. Visit the Houston Botanic Garden website for tickets and more information.

USPA Regional Classic | 5 p.m. at Houston Polo Club, 8552 Memorial Dr.

This special Mother’s Day polo match will include a “Ladies Best Hat Contest,” player parade, live music, a premium bar and chef-made food.

Tickets range from $15.50 to $895 and can be obtained at the Houston Polo Club website.

Mother’s Day: An Evening of Soul with Charlie Wilson | 7 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land

Charlie Wilson of the GAP Band headlines this soulful Sunday night concert in Sugar Land. Jeffrey Osborne, Freddie Jackson and Karyn White also will perform.

Tickets start at $67.25 and can be purchased at the Smart Financial Centre website.

Houston Public Media contributed to this report.