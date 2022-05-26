Who won? Houston-area May 24 election wrap-up

Who is moving on to the November general elections? That’s the decision voters faced when they headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second.

Republican incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush 68% to 32% with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who labeled Paxton “the most effective attorney general.” Paxton will face Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza in the fall.

Other high-profile races included:

Jolanda Jones officially won her seat for State Rep. 147 against Danielle Keys Bess, 54% to 46%. Jones will replace former State Rep. Garnet Coleman.

Dexter McCoy won his position as Fort Bend County Commissioner, Pt 4, defeating Neeta Sane 61% to 39%

Beverly Armstrong won her race for Harris County District Judge, 208th against Kimberly McTorry 52% to 48%.

Staci Childs defeated Coretta Mallet-Fontenot for the Board of Education, Dist. 4 seat 58% to 42%.