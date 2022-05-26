Who won? Houston-area May 24 election wrap-up
Dexter McCoy, Staci Childs and Jolanda Jones

Who is moving on to the November general elections? That’s the decision voters faced when they headed to the polls on Tuesday, May 24. Several Texas and Houston-area races in the March 1 primary elections went to a runoff. Out of 50 races in the March 1 primary, no candidate exceeded 50% of the vote, bringing about runoff races between the candidates who came in first and second.

Republican incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton defeated Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush 68% to 32% with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who labeled Paxton “the most effective attorney general.” Paxton will face Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza in the fall.

Other high-profile races included:

Jolanda Jones officially won her seat for State Rep. 147 against Danielle Keys Bess, 54% to 46%. Jones will replace former State Rep. Garnet Coleman.

Dexter McCoy won his position as Fort Bend County Commissioner, Pt 4, defeating Neeta Sane 61% to 39%

Beverly Armstrong won her race for Harris County District Judge, 208th against Kimberly McTorry 52% to 48%.

Staci Childs defeated Coretta Mallet-Fontenot for the Board of Education, Dist. 4 seat 58% to 42%.