One of the two men charged with killing an off-duty New Orleans police detective at a Houston restaurant told investigators the officer was shot because it looked like one of the victims during the attempted robbery was pulling a weapon, according to court records.

The detail was revealed during one of the court appearances on Monday for suspects Frederick Jackson and Anthony Jenkins, who are both charged with capital murder in the death of Det. Everett Briscoe.

Jackson and Jenkins appeared separately in Harris County’s 337th District Court. Both have criminal records and were out on bond at the time of the shooting.

During Jenkins’ appearance, charging documents read in court stated the 21-year-old identified himself as the getaway driver in the Aug. 21 incident at Grotto restaurant on Westheimer near the West Loop.

According to the documents, Jenkins told investigators that the 19-year-old Jackson and a third suspect committed the armed robbery that led to Briscoe’s death and the wounding of Briscoe’s friend, Dyrin Riculfy, who remains in critical condition at a hospital.

After court, attorneys of both Jackson and Jenkins insisted that neither one of them pulled the trigger.

Jackson and Jenkins remain behind bars as prosecutors try to keep them locked up without bond. Bond hearings for both are expected to take place Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police said they are still seeking a third person in the incident, but they consider the individual a person of interest.

Jackson and Jenkins claim they were driving the Nissan Altima used to leave the Grotto Ristorante in the Galleria Area on August 21, and two other friends committed the attempted robbery and the shooting.

Jenkins told investigators the Altima belonged to his girlfriend.

The two victims were eating on the patio with other friends when prosecutors said two men tried to rob the group and opened fire.

Investigators said surveillance video caught the men in robberies at several other locations, targeting victims with expensive jewelry and watches.

Briscoe was a 13-year police veteran, a husband and a father of two. He was laid to rest on Saturday.

Jackson’s criminal history, as well as the fact that he was out on the streets, have been called into question by some, Andy Kahan at Crime Stoppers is one of them, What happened to Officer Briscoe and his friend was a tragedy, from our perspective so utterly preventable because we had Jackson,” said Kahan.