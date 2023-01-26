Jack Yates principal Tiffany Guillory is back at the helm of the Third Ward campus within the next week, a dramatic reversal that comes after the Houston ISD twice reassigned her and then unsuccessfully moved to fire her earlier this month.

“I am returning to Yates, and I’m excited,” Guillory told the Houston Chronicle Monday. “I miss my students and staff. I’m glad this is all over.”

Houston ISD first attempted to reassign Guillory from the school where she has worked for about eight years in September, when Assistant Superintendent Geovanny Ponce sent a letter, obtained by the Chronicle, with the subject line “reassignment.”

“I am writing to inform you that the district has determined that it is critical that a principal be appointed at Yates High School to ensure no disruption to student learning to maintain stability and to maximize the opportunity for student achievement,” Ponce wrote. “As you know Yates is a challenging campus and we need to be sure there is an instructional leader in place.”

A second attempt was made on Dec. 16, when Guillory was called into a meeting with Ponce and the school resource officer, Guillory said. The meeting and consequential reassignment took her by surprise.

“The meeting was a shock, the media coverage was a shock, and I was embarrassed,” Guillory said. “I basically stayed home for two weeks.”

Both Guillory and the district declined to elaborate on details of the personal moves, but Houston ISD officials did confirm Monday that she would be returning to Yates.

At a January board meeting parents and alum defended Guillory, saying she brought much-needed stability to a campus that has struggled. Politicians said their phone lines were jammed with calls, and notable alumni threatened to pull funding.

And even though administrators recommended her termination, trustees voted 6-3 to keep her employed. It was unclear at that time whether she would be returning to Yates.

Guillory said she received an outpouring of support from students and the community. She has been with the district since 2003, getting her start with HISD at Westbury High School as an instructional coordinator, dean of students and associate principal. She has been at Yates High School for roughly eight years, where she started as the dean of instruction before she was principal.

While the district has been silent on the reasoning behind her sudden reassignment, administrators told Jack Yates alumni in a meeting that Yates students were behind on college readiness indicators. HISD did not immediately return comment about the meeting, but two alumni in the meeting confirmed HISD’s message.

Only 33% of Yates graduates in 2020-21 were deemed ready for college, career or the military, compared to the HISD average of 60% and the Texas average of 65%. Just 11% of Yates’ graduates were considered college ready. Yates’ four-year graduation rate for the class of 2021 was just 67%, according to Texas Education Agency data, and student test scores lag significantly behind state averages.

Aaron Henry, a Third Ward resident and Jack Yates alum who attended the meeting, said the numbers had him worried.

“Based on the information that has been shared, I have some concern,” Henry said. “(Jack Yates) does not seem to be in good academic standing. I will be holding the principal and Houston Independent School District accountable.”

Carl Davis, an alum and Third Ward residence who was also in attendance, said dismissing Guillory wasn’t the solution.

“Bringing in someone new is not going to turn around the school at the end of the semester,” Davis said, “and I don’t think what they were doing was fair to the students at Jack Yates High School.”

Gerry Monroe, an activist who has been advocating for Guillory’s return, said removing her was an “attack on Black education.” Nearly 85% of Yates’ roughly 930 students are Black or Hispanic, and 96% are from low-income families.

“The district doesn’t give Yates the personnel or the funding to make it a comprehensive high school,” Monroe said. “Guillory started asking tough questions and they wanted to get her out of there.”