Lone Star College announces update to fall semester calendar

Lone Star College is modifying its fall semester calendar. The fall semester is scheduled to begin Aug. 24.

“Lone Star College will be returning to a schedule similar to the one used this past spring,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “We felt this change prudent after reviewing the latest COVID-19 cases in our community.”

The updated schedule is as follows:

Online classes and hybrid classes (a combination of online and face to face) will begin Aug. 24 as originally planned (the face to face portion of hybrid classes will begin no sooner than Sept. 8).

Face to Face classes are now scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

Any LSC classes currently in session will continue as scheduled. Lone Star Corporate College and contract training classes will also continue. The return to building schedule for LSC employees originally scheduled for Aug. 3 will be delayed until sometime mid-August.

“We remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our students, instructors and staff as our top priority,” said Head. “Lone Star College will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will provide updates as needed.”

