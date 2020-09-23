Many Houston COVID-19 testing sites re-open after Tropical Storm Beta

HOUSTON – The following Houston Health Department-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites are open with modified hours on Wednesday, September 23:

Butler Stadium, 13755 S Main St.: Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | No appointment required.

Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd.: Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Call 832-393-4220 for an access code.

LeRoy Crump Stadium, 12321 High Star Dr,: Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Appointment required via txcovidtest.org.

Kashmere Multi-Service Center, 4802 Lockwood Dr.: Walk-up or Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | No appointment required.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center, 9314 Cullen Blvd: Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Appointment required via txcovidtest.org.

Multicultural Center, 951 Tristar Dr, Webster: Drive- thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Call 832-393-4220 for an access code.

Northeast Multi-Service Center, 9720 Spaulding St: Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | Appointment required via txcovidtest.org.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.: Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | On-site registration available but online registration via doineedacovid19test.com may be faster.

Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 6921 Chetwood Dr: Drive-thru | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. | No appointment required.

The testing site schedule for the remainder of the week will be posted to HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.