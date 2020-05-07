Mayor Turner announces citywide celebration for 2020 high school seniors

Houston Celebrates H.S. Seniors 2020 will take place at each of the school districts’ high schools and will feature special guests, celebrity appearances, and other surprise moments. The mayor and superintendents will work together to create a collective, but personal celebration that salutes the achievement of all graduates and reflects the unity of the city.

Seniors are invited to assemble at their schools, wear their caps, gowns, and facial coverings while adhering to social distancing. Parents, family members, and friends are invited to participate virtually.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut down and shift to online learning, many school districts have struggled with how to celebrate the Class of 2020.

“This unique class of scholars has persevered through one of the most challenging times in recent history with remarkable resilience,” Mayor Turner said. “The students have earned their title: graduating senior. It is appropriate for the city of Houston to celebrate and honor their achievement in a way that reflects the commonality of this moment and unites our city.”

The citywide celebration will take place irrespective of how individual school districts may choose to honor their graduating seniors. The event will include graduates from the Houston, Aldine, Alief, Spring Branch, and Spring Independent School Districts.

The Houston Municipal Channel (HTV), HISD TV – available on Comcast Ch. 18 and AT&T U-verse Ch. 99 – and local television stations will broadcast the celebration. The event also will be streamed on multiple social media platforms.

The ceremony is not a commencement, and no diplomas will be issued to students. Mayor Turner and the superintendents will announce additional information at a later date.