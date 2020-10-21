Mayor Turner says pray for HPD Sgt. Harold Preston killed in line of duty

Mayor Sylvester Turner visited Memorial Hermann Hospital this morning to pay his respects to the two Houston Police Officers who were shot during a domestic violence disturbance.

HPD Sergeant Harold Preston died from his injuries, and Officer Courtney Waller suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“I thank Sgt. Harold Preston for his service, dedication, and commitment to our city. I ask everyone to pray for his loved ones, including his parents, daughter, and extended HPD family.”

“Sgt. Preston served our city honorably for more than four decades. He was well known in the community and widely respected within the department. We will celebrate his life of service, dedication, and commitment to the City of Houston.”

“I also ask everyone to pray for HPD Officer Courtney Waller, who was injured by the same suspect. Please lift him and his family and pray for his complete recovery. Officer Waller has been with HPD for two years, and we appreciate his service.

“Every day, police officers respond to unsafe locations. Law enforcement is a dangerous job, and officers put their lives on the line because they love and want to protect our city. ”

The mayor also asked the city to pray for HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce, who was shot and killed Oct. 16 while conducting surveillance during an arson investigation.

Mayor Turner also thanked the medical personnel at Memorial Hermann Hospital and spoke about how he believes his faith will guide him through difficult times.

“These are moments that as police officers, firefighters, and municipal employees, in times like these that we rely on our faith. 2020 has been a rough year. As a city, we have to keep going. We still have people that we have to protect. We still need police officers to do their job even through their hurt and pain; even firefighters must do their job through their pain. We have to rely on something greater than ourselves. And for me, I rely on my faith,” said Mayor Turner.