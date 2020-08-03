Mayor Turner signs letter condemning acts of hate during COVID-19

Mayor Sylvester Turner is proud to stand in solidarity with communities targeted by racism and hate speech related to COVID-19.

The mayor recently joined with Houston city council members to sign a letter spearheaded by Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin and the Anti-Defamation League.

The letter denounces anti-Semitism, anti-Asian bigotry, racism and hateful speech, violence, and the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19. The letter cautions against blaming, promoting racism or discrimination, or targeting Asian, Pacific Islander, Jewish, Black, Latinx, immigrant, and other ethnic and religious communities.

Click here to read the letter.

“Houston is the most diverse city in the country, and there is no room for hate. We all feel the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are not going to get through the public health crisis by placing blame on any group,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “We are truly Houston Strong when we unite and recognize that we that we hold each other’s destinies in our hands.”

Council Members Amy Peck, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Karla Cisneros, Robert Gallegos, Edward Pollard, Martha Castex-Tatum, David Robinson, Letitia Plummer, and Sallie Alcorn joined Council Member Kamin and Mayor Turner to sign the letter.