Mayor Turner to distribute supplies at Back to School Festival

The Mayor’s Back to School Fest Presented by Shell is designed to help economically disadvantaged Houston-area elementary school students and their families as they prepare to return to school. While there is much uncertainty during this time, a critical need for assistance with basic school supplies, food, and personal protection equipment for students still remains.

The Mayor’s Back to School Fest Presented by Shell will be able to help fill in these gaps with a drive-through distribution in partnership with the Houston Food Bank. With the help of many great partners and sponsors, backpacks, school supplies, masks and food will be provided to thousands of elementary students (K-5) and their families, free of charge.

In order to accommodate the growing number of students who need assistance, this year’s event will take place over a two-day period at NRG Park, Yellow Lot.

WHAT:

Mayor Turner will join volunteers to distribute supplies at the 10th annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest Presented by Shell. This year’s event is a drive-through distribution in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

With the help of many great partners and sponsors, backpacks, school supplies, masks and food will be provided to thousands of elementary students (K-5) and their families, free of charge.

WHEN:

The Mayor’s Back to School Fest Presented by Shell will take place August 7-8, 2020 at NRG Park Yellow Lot from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Mayor Turner’s Appearance:

9:45 a.m.

Friday, August 7

WHERE:

NRG Stadium Yellow Parking Lot