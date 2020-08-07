MC Hammer loves principal’s ‘Can’t Touch This’ COVID-19 PSA

Many schools and college campuses across the U.S. are in the midst of re-opening their doors to students of all ages for the new academic year but one concern continues to loom large: the coronavirus pandemic. Infection rates are still surging in the U.S. causing a number of schools to have to temporarily shut down, delay opening, or shift to virtual learning, particularly after several students have already tested positive, according to the New York Times.

During this stressful period, a high school principal in Alabama made it his mission to send a strong message about the importance of maintaining safety standards while in school.

In a fun PSA-style parody of MC Hammer’s classic 1990 jam, “U Can’t Touch This,” Childersburg High School Principal Quentin Lee imparts some helpful safety tips for students as they return to a new school environment. Towards the end of the video, Dr. Lee hilariously breaks into the famous Hammer dance as he twitches back and forth to remind students to maintain a six feet distance between each other, per health expert’s recommendations.

It didn’t take long for the 2-minute parody to go viral and it’s already amassed 3.7 million views and counting since it was first shared in late July. Even MC Hammer couldn’t get enough of the viral sensation, giving his seal of approval on Twitter, writing, “I love it!!! Salute Dr. Lee.”

I love it !!! 😂😷😎 Salute Dr.Lee pic.twitter.com/2ohVRypuAe — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) August 4, 2020

“[I] just really wanted to get the message across about our new guidelines that we have in place to make sure the students are safe since we’re going back to school,” Lee told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday (August 4). “I wanted to do it in a fun way to really engage the students and to just share some joy. Right now, we all know what’s going on in our world and this an opportunity for us to come together for two minutes and just laugh and have a great time.”

“What I really hope to drive home with this is that our students see that creativity has no end,” he continued. “Hopefully, it will inspire our neighborhood, the community [and] schools across America. Right now, we’re trying to beat COVID-19 and also trying to meet the needs of students academically during this time frame.”

-BET