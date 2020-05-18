Metro Park & Ride service gradually resumes

By
Defender News Service
-

More Houston area commuters will be able to ride METRO to work beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. Limited service on select Park & Ride routes will resume connecting riders traveling along all major freeway corridors to downtown. Park and Ride routes serving the Texas Medical Center will continue operating on a regular weekday schedule. METRO continues to encourage riders to use public transit for only essential trips.

A complete list of the schedules can be found by clicking this link.

Park & Ride – Downtown Destinations

  • Service will operate from 5- 9 a.m. for inbound trips and from 3- 7 p.m. for outbound trips.
  • Buses are scheduled to pick up passengers approximately every 15 minutes, with the exception of 236 Maxey/ Baytown which will run every 30 minutes.
  • There will be no midday or late night service.
  • Customers should allow extra time for travel as the buses may make more stops than usual.

Park & Ride – TMC Destinations

  • Routes serving the Texas Medical Center will operate on a regular weekday schedule.
  • 291 Conroe Park & Ride will only run 6:30 a.m. inbound and 4:30 p.m. outbound trips.

Local Bus

  • Local bus routes will continue to run on a modified Saturday Schedule seven days a week.
  • Route designations can be found on bus stop signs and on this METRO local bus route color chart.
  • Extra buses have been added on routes with high demand to allow riders to spread out on vehicles.

METRORail

  • Red Line: operating every 12 minutes.
  • Purple & Green Lines: operating every 18 minutes.
  • TMC Shuttle (Fannin South and Burnett Transit Center stations): operating every 6 minutes on weekdays, during peak times in mornings and afternoons.

METROLift

  • Seating capacity on METROLift vehicles is reduced by 50 percent to encourage social distancing which may lead to delays.
  • Please call METROLift Customer Service at 713-225-0119 if you have questions or need assistance.

HOV/HOT Lanes

  • Service on all METRO operated HOV/ HOT lanes is operating during regular hours.
  • During non-peak hours, single-occupant vehicles can access the HOV / HOT lanes for a toll.

Please keep the following recommendations in mind when riding METRO:

  • Riders are encouraged to wear face coverings to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by public health officials, and in line with Harris County’s face covering order .
  • Boarding and exiting of local buses should occur using rear doors.
  • Separation of six feet or more from other people while on METRO vehicles, platforms and shelters is encouraged.
  • Fares are temporarily suspended.
  • All METRO RideStores remain closed.
  • Customers are encouraged to monitor METRO’s Twitter and Facebook pages for timely information regarding transit. METRO also offers real-time information through its service alerts system.