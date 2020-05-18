Metro Park & Ride service gradually resumes

More Houston area commuters will be able to ride METRO to work beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. Limited service on select Park & Ride routes will resume connecting riders traveling along all major freeway corridors to downtown. Park and Ride routes serving the Texas Medical Center will continue operating on a regular weekday schedule. METRO continues to encourage riders to use public transit for only essential trips.

A complete list of the schedules can be found by clicking this link.

Park & Ride – Downtown Destinations

Service will operate from 5- 9 a.m. for inbound trips and from 3- 7 p.m. for outbound trips.

Buses are scheduled to pick up passengers approximately every 15 minutes, with the exception of 236 Maxey/ Baytown which will run every 30 minutes.

which will run every 30 minutes. There will be no midday or late night service.

Customers should allow extra time for travel as the buses may make more stops than usual.

Park & Ride – TMC Destinations

Routes serving the Texas Medical Center will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

291 Conroe Park & Ride will only run 6:30 a.m. inbound and 4:30 p.m. outbound trips.

Local Bus

Local bus routes will continue to run on a modified Saturday Schedule seven days a week.

Route designations can be found on bus stop signs and on this METRO local bus route color chart.

Extra buses have been added on routes with high demand to allow riders to spread out on vehicles.

METRORail

Red Line: operating every 12 minutes.

operating every 12 minutes. Purple & Green Lines: operating every 18 minutes.

operating every 18 minutes. TMC Shuttle (Fannin South and Burnett Transit Center stations): operating every 6 minutes on weekdays, during peak times in mornings and afternoons.

METROLift

Seating capacity on METROLift vehicles is reduced by 50 percent to encourage social distancing which may lead to delays.

Please call METROLift Customer Service at 713-225-0119 if you have questions or need assistance.

HOV/HOT Lanes

Service on all METRO operated HOV/ HOT lanes is operating during regular hours.

During non-peak hours, single-occupant vehicles can access the HOV / HOT lanes for a toll.

Please keep the following recommendations in mind when riding METRO: