Millennials in Business: Ashley Small

Millennials are described as Gen Y and are generally born between 1980 and 2000 but the range varies. Although they often get a lot of flak for being entitled or lazy, the truth is, Generation Y is proving that they have no qualms about stepping out on their own. Who are these young Houstonians operating successful businesses, making a difference, facing the challenges and overcoming the obstacles of entrepreneurship? This week’s Defender features individuals, who have taken the giant step.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: ASHLEY SMALL

Ashley Small, 34, is the owner of Medley Inc., a PR and Digital Media Agency based in Houston. The graduate of Texas Southern University has been in business for 10 years and has the business motto “Delighting the world with a fresh take on traditional marketing.” For more information about Ashley Small and her company visit: www.medley-inc.com.

Q: WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT?

We specialize in helping organizations reach diverse communities by marrying traditional public relations with the latest trends in technology. Our team is comprised of former journalists who are now Google AdWords certified experts and multimedia pros.

Q: WHY DID YOU CHOOSE THIS BUSINESS?

I realized that many small business owners had a great product but did not have the knowledge or capacity for marketing. I wanted to help others succeed while also creating jobs for young women in search of an agency that’s diverse, inclusive and progressive.

Q: BIGGEST CHALLENGE?

Scaling has always been a challenge. I’ve had up to seven full-time employees, then down to three. I’m always looking for ways to grow while being mindful of profitability. It’s a common challenge in business so I’ve shifted my focus to scaling slowly and only taking on a few new contracts a year- only working on projects that make a powerful impact on the world.

Q: FUTURE GOALS?

We recently moved into the LA market so I am excited about expanding to the West Coast. Our growth may look a little non-traditional, but we’re identifying new markets that make sense for our target clientele and the communities they serve. In addition, we want to continue to position ourselves in the Houston market as pioneers on how to authentically engage multicultural audiences on and offline.