Millennials in Business: Jelisa Scott

Millennials are described as Gen Y and are generally born between 1980 and 2000 but the range varies. Although they often get a lot of flak for being entitled or lazy, the truth is, Generation Y is proving that they have no qualms about stepping out on their own. Who are these young Houstonians operating successful businesses, making a difference, facing the challenges and overcoming the obstacles of entrepreneurship? This week’s Defender features individuals, who have taken the giant step.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: JELISA SCOTT

Jelisa Scott, 30, is the owner of ABA Sensei, a behavior management consulting firm. Scott, who has been in business for one year, is a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and a Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA) in the State of Texas. She received her bachelor’s in Psychology from Louisiana State University and her master’s degree in Behavior Analysis from the University of Houston Clear Lake. For more information about Jelisa Scott and her company visit: www.abasensei.com.

Q: WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT?

I decided I wanted to start a business so that I can provide a resource to my community. There are far too many children with behavioral challenges and not enough resources to support them. The educators and family members who are tasked with teaching our children need help providing effective behavior management strategies. There are several barriers for children who need access to quality behavior intervention services. These barriers include but are not limited to, lack of insurance coverage, lack of medical diagnosis, or caregivers aren’t able to apply certain interventions in the home setting. So I designed ABA Sensei to help equip and empower caregivers and educators with the tools they need to decrease challenging behaviors and access resources that are available to them without diagnosis-specific eligibility requirements.

Q: WHY DID YOU CHOOSE THIS BUSINESS?

Be a part of the solution. There are so many problems in the world and even though you can’t fix everything, you can be a part of something that makes this life a little better.

Q: BIGGEST CHALLENGE?

My biggest challenge as an entrepreneur has been expanding my services beyond the private school and home sector. I would love the opportunity to work with the administrators and educators of various local public schools.

Q: FUTURE GOALS?

My future goals are to launch online courses to help caregivers learn how they can minimize challenging behaviors across their child’s development. These courses will be available in 2020. Further in the future, I plan to open an after school center to provide a structured, but fun, place for kids with and without developmental disabilities to learn and play.