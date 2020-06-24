Morehouse School of Medicine chosen to spearhead $40M COVID-19 initiative

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of Minority Health selected Morehouse School of Medicine as the recipient of a new $40 million initiative to fight COVID-19 in racial and ethnic minority, rural and socially vulnerable communities.

The Atlanta HCBU school will work with the office to “lead the initiative to coordinate a strategic network of national, state, territorial, tribal and local organizations to deliver COVID-19-related information to communities hardest hit by the pandemic.”

“The Trump Administration has made it a priority to support and empower Americans who have been most impacted by COVID-19, including minority, rural, and socially vulnerable communities,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This new partnership between the Morehouse School of Medicine and our Office of Minority Health will work with trusted community organizations to bring information on COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and other services to the Americans who need it.”

The initiative – the National Infrastructure for Mitigating the Impact of COVID-19 within Racial and Ethnic Minority Communities (NIMIC) – is a three-year project designed to work with community-based organizations across the nation to deliver education and information on resources to help fight the pandemic.