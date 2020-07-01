Most HISD curbside summer meals sites to close for two weeks beginning Friday, July 3

The Houston Independent School District is temporarily closing most Curbside Summer Meals sites beginning Friday, July 3, due to guidance from public health officials and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the city.

Five strategically located sites offering both Curbside Summer Meals and the Houston Food Bank’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program — which provides families with 30-pound boxes of produce — will remain open.

The five sites are Sam Houston Math Science and Technology Center, Revere Middle School, and Kashmere, Chavez, and Milby high schools.

To help close the gap at the remaining 37 sites, HISD will provide a six-day supply of meals — twice the normal amount — during distributions on Thursday, July 2. All sites will then undergo deep cleaning and sanitization as a precautionary measure before re-opening on Monday, July 20.

Families in need are encouraged to visit one of the district’s 42 sites this Thursday, July 2, or one of the five partner sites over the next two weeks.

A full list of distribution times and locations is available online at www.HoustonISD.org/SummerMeals.