Activist John Quashie creates JustUs app to facilitate peaceful protests

Seeking to bring hope and justice to an unjust and oftentimes hope-stealing reality of violence by police against unarmed Blacks, millennial John Quashie created the JustUs app. The app was birthed in June 2020 on the heels of the George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor deaths.

Quashie said he developed the mobile app to enhance community activism by serving as a tool and resource for individuals interested in participating in protests, boycotts, rallies and other forms of action aimed at social change.

The app will provide details on where social justice-related events are happening, and serve as a guideline to anyone interested in facilitating a reality where “justice for all” is the norm.

Quashie, who is also known as John Q., is keenly aware of the role social media has played in recent years to support social justice efforts and facilitate participation by providing updates and the most current information. However, one drawback has been the inconsistencies in the reliability of information gathered from social media. This is where Quashie believes his JustUs app can make a big difference by providing accurate, up-to-date information.

“2020 was a year that was rocked by so many tragedies, and with so many Black and brown people murdered by the police,” Quashie said. “We also witnessed a record breaking response of people standing in solidarity in their fight for social justice.”

Like so many other entities across the country, Quashie is hoping Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1) finds his company receiving donations to help their cause.

-theGrio