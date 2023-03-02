Are you a college student interested in physics and/or astronomy and are looking for a way to fund your education?

TEAM-UP Together, a collective dedicated to supporting Black STEM students earning physics and astronomy degrees, is offering scholarships of $10,000 per academic year to ease the financial burden that may prevent aspiring physicists and astronomers from completing their degrees.

The first cohort of 31 scholars were announced in December 2022, including two students from Houston: Mark Ddamulira, a physics and civil engineering student and Omokhuwele Umoru, a physics student from Texas Southern University.

“The TU-T Scholarship means a lot to me as it lightens my financial burden, allowing me to focus more on learning core concepts in physics, building my portfolio and pursuing my Ph.D. in physics in the near future,” Umoru stated on the TEAM-UP together website. “This generosity has inspired me, and it is my desire to one day help students achieve their goals just as you have helped me.”

For decades, African Americans have been disproportionately underrepresented among bachelor’s degree recipients in these two fields of study.

According to the American Institute of Physics TEAM-UP Report, it identified five factors that keep Black students underrepresented in physics and astronomy:

Belonging

Physics identity

Academic support

Personal support

Leadership and structures

TEAM UP Together

The AIP also revealed a 2018 survey that the percentage of African Americans earning the degrees have been consistently low—reaching just 3%. TEAM-UP Together’s goal is to double the number of Black students earning these degrees annually by 2030.

To apply for the scholarship, the requirements are:

The student must be a Black undergraduate majoring in physics or astronomy at an accredited U.S college or university.

Only sophomore-level or higher are eligible. Freshmen can apply for sophomore year funding.

All eligible students can and should reapply annually for additional years funding.

The online application requires written statements, a transcript, a certification of good academic standing from the student’s academic department and one letter of recommendation. Students with any questions about the application can reach out to TEAMUPscholarships@aip.org for direct support.

Application closes on March, 15, 2023.

For more information visit teamuptogether.org.