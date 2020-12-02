b condoms Honors World AIDS Day with Atlanta-focused 250,000 condom giveaway

Through partnerships with local barbershops, beauty salons, and some of Atlanta’s

most frequented venues, the only Black condom company is supporting Atlanta’s HIV prevention efforts for World AIDS Day.

The b condoms street team is marching through Metro Atlanta to educate and connect Atlantans with HIV Prevention resources where it matters most. The all-natural condom company is using its advanced data analytics technology to identify the largest at-risk communities and is providing them with the premium products they deserve. Collaborating with Too Official Promotions, the promotion team used by renowned ATL record label Quality Control Music, b condoms is resonating with ATL teens. The street team is interacting with Atlanta’s youth, distributing products and initiating necessary conversations around safe sex. Barbershops and salons are epicenters for black culture and conversation, and b condoms is bringing the hot topics.

In 2017, CDC data showed Black Americans in the South accounted for 53% of new HIV/AIDS cases while only accounting for 19% of the southern population. Atlanta’s rates have been compared to those of third-world countries. This is due to lack of resources and sufficient knowledge regarding sexual health and safe sex practices, particularly amongst teens and young adults. b condoms is working to end the epidemic in the Black communities that have traditionally been ignored.

“My experience at Morehouse showed me how Atlanta is the mecca for change-makers seeking to move the culture forward,” states CEO and Morehouse graduate Jason Panda, “and it was always my dream to return and be a part of that movement.” After establishing the company in New York, Mr. Panda set-up a facility off Fulton Industrial Boulevard so that the company would be at the center of where change is needed most.

When asked about his vision for the company he states, “With your support, we’re growing our impact and actively reducing health disparities in the Black community. Our unyielding journey to protect the culture is one step closer to being fully realized, and we are excited to assist Atlanta’s efforts in making sure the city is a healthy and safe place.”

Mr. Panda will be hosting a fireside chat on b condoms and its innovative approach to reducing sexual health disparities in the black community at the Gathering Spot in Atlanta on December 1, 2020 at 5:00pm.

Established in 2011, b condoms is a Black owned condom company that works to reduce sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancy in the Black community. The company provides an assortment of odorless, vegan-friendly, all-natural and uniquely designed condoms to protect the culture.

For more information, visit www.bcondoms.com