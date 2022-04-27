COVID's impact on Black mental health virtual conference

People have been facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including loneliness, isolation, missed milestones and increased anxiety. In addition, there are disparities in health care, such as access to health insurance and socio-economic pressures, that put Black people at even greater risk for trauma, grief and other mental health issues.

In honor of National Minority Health Month, the We Can Do This campaign is partnering with Heart & Soul Magazine to host a virtual event titled, “Mental Wealth: COVID’s impact on Mental Health in the Black Community.” This FREE, interactive event will be held virtually on April 28 at 6 p.m. CST/ 7 p.m. EST.

“Mental Wealth” will provide a much-needed platform to discuss the challenges Black families are facing at the intersection of COVID and mental wellness. The discussion will focus on the many reasons why Black people are experiencing mental health issues during the pandemic and address the stigma around mental health.

The format will offer a safe space to share lived experiences and discuss best practices to help Black families survive and thrive. Additionally, speakers will explore COVID-19 vaccine education and access.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an undeniable impact on the African American community,” said Dr. Samira Brown, a primary care pediatrician at Piedmont Healthcare. “When we think about the impact of being separated from friends and family, the grief resulting from losing loved ones to the virus and even the stress that virtual learning has had on parents and children, it’s important to have open, honest conversations about COVID’s impact on mental health.”

The virtual event will feature a powerful panel of trusted medical experts, including:

• Dr. Kendell Jasper, Clinical Psychologist Specialist at Jasper Psychological Services, PLLC

• Dr. Samira Brown, Primary Care Pediatrician at Piedmont Healthcare

• Dr. Byron Jasper, Family Medicine Specialist, Byja Clinic

To register, please visit the Mental Wealth Event Page. Panelists will answer as many questions as time allows. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions and leave comments in the chat box. The public can join the conversation by using #StayWellAmerica, visiting staywellcommunityhealthfairs.org or following @StayWellCommunityHealthFairs on Instagram or Facebook.

About the We Can Do This Campaign

The HHS COVID-19 public education campaign is a national initiative to increase public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines while reinforcing basic prevention measures, such as mask wearing and social distancing. Through a nationwide network of trusted messengers and consistent, fact-based messaging, the campaign helps the public make informed decisions about their health and COVID-19, including steps to protect themselves and their communities. The effort is driven by communication science and provides tailored information for at-risk groups. The campaign is also associated with the in-person Stay Well Health Fair and Vaccine events, which are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities across the country.