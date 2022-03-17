America’s most recognizable African American brand introduces a New Wave of Original Podcasts. The Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network is inspired by the stunningly designed coffee table book of the same name by Lavaille Lavette, President and Publisher of Ebony Publishing and the Ebony Podcast Network.

Much like the book, the Podcast Network covers all aspects of Black culture, creating a collective universe for authors and content creators.

The new wave of shows includes a broad spectrum of podcasters from established figures such as civil rights leader Dr. Ben Chavis, radio host and entrepreneur Angela Yee and daytime talk show host Erica Cobb, to new emerging voices, such as former Major League baseball player Patrick Mahomes, Ron Dawson, Carla Black, Marita Thomas, Trina Blair, Tad Prescott and Elizabeth Leiba.

Twenty plus shows on the network cover the areas of entertainment, literature, sports, media, politics, lifestyle, pop culture, finance, wellness, and science.

Erica Cobb of the Comeback with Erica Cobb podcast, states, “I’m beyond excited to partner my podcast with a legacy media brand like Ebony that historically has meant so much to the culture.

“As a Chicago native, Ebony symbolized Black excellence to me. I see this as an opportunity to be a part of something new and fresh and look forward to reaching new audiences together.”

This sentiment is echoed by Ron Dawson:

“I feel honored to bring the Dungeons and Durags Podcast to the Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network. To be associated with such an iconic brand is humbling. But for this particular podcast to be on Ebony, is also comically ironic (you’ll understand once you listen). I would be remiss if I did not end by saying “Ya dig. Sho ’nuff. And peace out.”

Media veterans Carla Black, Marita Thomas, Trina Blair write:

“Ebony has long had a history of telling our stories in rich and authentic ways, especially those of Black women.

“Through The Petty’ish Suite, we are honored to continue the legacy of bringing fresh Black voices and perspectives to the broader conversation. As three Black women executives who are also close friends, we look forward bringing our honest, lively and engaging chats to the EBONY Podcast Network.”

“I am thrilled to present the Big Mahomes Show on the Ebony Covering Black America podcast network, where I can contribute to the Ebony brand legacy by featuring top figures in the world of sports to a new generation,” stated retired major league baseball player, Pat Mahomes.

For a complete list of podcasts, please visit: https://ebonypodcastnetwork.com.

-NNPA/BlackPressUSA