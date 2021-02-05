A group of GOP-affiliated persons have organized to keep political juggernaut Stacey Abrams out of the Georgi governor’s seat. What has people talking nationally is, this “Stop Stacey” group is organizing to defeat Abrams in a gubernatorial race that won’t take place until 2022. Moreover, Abrams isn’t even an official candidate for the position.

According to The Hill, “Stop Stacey,” was created by Republican strategists who work with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Kemp defeated Abrams in the 2018 gubernatorial race, in large part because of efforts that have been deemed by many as part of one of the nation’s most blatant examples of gross voter suppression

The anti-Abrams group has stated it seeks to expose “shady voter groups that undermine election integrity” and to “unite and mobilize grassroots Republicans across the country.”

“We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda, and ultimately defeat her — and her left-wing candidates — at the ballot box,” the group’s senior strategist, Jeremy Brand, said in a statement according to The Hill. “There is no time to waste: We must stand up, fight back, and Stop Stacey.”

Abrams has been widely celebrated for her efforts against voter suppression following her 2018 loss for the top Georgia office. theGrio reported President Joe Biden‘s historical win, flipping the state from red to blue is accredited to work done by Abrams. After her loss to Kemp, she created the organization Fair Fight to combat tactics used to prevent members of the general public from voting. Fair Fight was able to register an estimated 800,000 new voters before the 2020 Presidential Election.

Moreover, even though Abrams hasn’t officially announced a 2022 run, she is not surprised by the exhorts of the “Stop Stacey” clan.

“Voter suppression is their modus operandi,” Abrams said according to the report. “It is not a partisan effort; it is a people effort. We will stay hard at work through Fair Fight … in Georgia and around the country to defend the right to vote and to defend access to the right to vote.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has reported that Kemp has confirmed he will run in 2022.

“I plan on running in 2022. I’m not worried about any kind of primary fight. We’ll be victorious. I personally think it’s unnecessary,” Kemp said to the AJC in a recent interview. “I hope at the end of the day people come our way, but if they don’t, we’ll get them back after a potential primary.”

According to reports, the “Stop Stacey” group plan to launch with a six-figure funding budget provided by least six figures from Kemp allies and will seek more financing from state and national Republicans.

On Monday, it was revealed that Abrams was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her work against voter suppression. theGrio reported she was nominated by Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway’s parliament.

“Abrams’ work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights,” Haltbrekken said according to the report. “Abrams’ efforts to complete King’s work are crucial if the United States of America shall succeed in its effort to create fraternity between all its peoples and a peaceful and just society.”

