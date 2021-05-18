September 15th 2020: The city of Louisville, Kentucky agrees to pay $12 million to Tamika Palmer (the mother of Breonna Taylor) and family as settlement in compensation for the death of Breonna Taylor who was fatally shot by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department. - Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 8/9/20 A "Justice For Breonna Taylor" demonstration and march protesting police brutality and racial inequality on August 9, 2020 in Manhattan, New York City. Demonstrators assembled in Times Square and then marched onto the West Side Highway - blocking vehicular traffic - where they held a sit-in to encourage further action against the Louisville, Kentucky Metro Police Department officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor. This protest was in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic amid an atmosphere of protests, demonstrations, riots, vandalism and destruction of property in response to the death of George Floyd who died while being arrested by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th. Cyclists blocked automobile traffic at intersections to allow protesters to march on city streets. Patrons at restaurants providing outdoor dining during the Phase 4 reopening cheered on the protesters. It appeared that a majority of the protesters wore face masks or protective face coverings. (NYC)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he opposes a proposal to form an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, almost certainly eroding GOP support ahead of a vote.

McCarthy said he wanted the new panel to look beyond the violent uprising by supporters loyal to Donald Trump, who were trying to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. He pushed to have the new commission also investigate other groups, namely the Black Lives Matter groups that protested police violence in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. 

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee who drafted the proposal rejected that approach.

McCarthy said that given the “shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation.”

The GOP leader’s opposition all but ensures this week’s vote will have less Republican support in the House, and dims its chances in the evenly divided Senate.