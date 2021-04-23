Americans across the country breathed a sigh of relief when former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

His face was obscured by a COVID-19 mask, and little reaction could be seen beyond his eyes darting around the courtroom.

His bail was immediately revoked and he was led away with his hands cuffed behind his back.

“This gave me relief and a release.” Philonese Floyd, George Floyd’s brother

“Painfully earned justice has finally been served.” Ben Crump, Floyd family attorney

“George Floyd mattered.” Keith Ellison, Minnesota Attorney General

WHAT’S NEXT?

SENTENCING – Chauvin is expected to be sentenced in the next eight weeks. Each count carries a different maximum sentence: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for econd-degree mansalughter. But Minnesot has sentencing guidelines that call for far less.

THE GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT – The fight continues in Congress for the first-ever bold,comprehensive approach to hold police accountable, end racial profiling, change the culture of law enforcement, empower our communities and build trust between law enforcement and our communities by addressing systemic racism and bias to help save lives.

RALLY – Friends, family and supporters will hold a rally on aturday, April 24 at MacGregor Park in Third Ward.

LET THE PEOPLE BE HEARD

“I’m in tears; but this moment is bittersweet because George Floyd is still dead and we still have a policing problem. This guilty verdict is a start but there is much work to be done with regard to police reform. The federal government has not outlawed chokeholds, nor do officers have a “duty to intervene.” When police officers no longer have a place to hide when they commit these heinous acts, then we will know justice. Until then, we have work to do.” (Stacci Hamilton)

“This suffering and healing world couldn’t take another not gulity verdit.” (Abbie Huckleby)

“I raced home because I didn’t want to listen to the news on the radio. I wanted to witness seeing this credit. Thank you LORD for the guilty verdict. It was great to see him be cuffed!!!” (De West)

“Finally. I can breathe for a second. Thank God for justice.” (Sherrill Jackson-Vaughan)

“I didn’t know how much I was holding my breath until right now. I have chills!! Thank God!!” (Tanisha Tate)

“Rare: a white man has been found guilty for killing a black man!” (Moses Woodruff Jr.)

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“This mother of 5 black sons let out a long breath….didn’t even realize I was holding it in….grateful for justice in this case.” (Charity Johnson)

“This is monumental!!! I’m not sure what other verdict he was thinking of with that confused look on his face. The Black community has been heard……..FINALLY!!!” (Yo Lo)

“I’m overjoyed that justice was served. I also pray that Derek Chavin finds peace within himself for what he has done. After seeing the look on his face when the verdict was read, I’m convinced he honestly feels he did NOTHING wrong. He has to make that right with himself and God. I pray that this trial/verdict/murder would be an example to those that are law officer and feel they are above the law. Justice was served today, just as the world witnessed the tragic death of George Floyd!!!!” (Sharon Williams)

“There are no words to express the joy I am feeling right now. However, The fact that America wasn’t sure how this verdict was going to go shows we still have a long way to go.” (Sasha N Brown)

“Even with the guilty verdict, not relaxed, but happy to see the justice system to work for us for once. To see Chauvin taken into custody was unreal.” (Michelle Goodman)

“A temporary sigh of relief…the work continues…” (LaDonna Michele McCann)