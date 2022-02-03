This is the second of several Defender Network articles that are part of Solutions Journalism Network’s Advancing Democracy initiative. Solutions Journalism provides readers with research on solutions to current problems, where they are being enacted, the challenges and opportunities those solutions provide and how readers can be part of those solutions. The initiative calls on participating media outlets to produce articles focused on issues that are threats to U.S. democracy and provide readers with initiatives aimed at “advancing” democracy.

Entering college with limited knowledge about the costs of funding an education took a toll on Christal Eve’s finances long-term.

After graduation, over time she accumulated an “astronomical” six figures in student loan debt. Even with scholarship money, it still wasn’t enough for her to afford college, and her parent’s income was slightly above the poverty line.

“It’s like a catch 22. In corporate America many employers require you to earn a degree, but how do you achieve that when you can’t afford it?” Eve said.

Although she doesn’t regret obtaining her degree, she said it has negatively impacted her credit. She is in good standing with her loans but the debt-to-income ratio makes it a problem for her to purchase a home.

“Currently, I’m in a graduate program to be a licensed professional marriage and family counselor. I’m enrolled so that puts me on a deferred status,” said Eve, an executive director of a Houston non-profit.

“I’m doing all the right things to get ahead in life, but my biggest pet peeve is being punished for taking out a necessary debt and then holding it against me when I now want to enter into homeownership.”

Eve’s story is one of countless and an issue that’s glaring in the national spotlight amid the debate over racial injustice and debt cancelation.

What’s the problem?

Democratic leaders in Congress, social justice activists and economists have pressured the Biden administration to forgive federal student loans to address the racial wealth gap, and the fragility of upward mobility that impact Black communities.

They argue that it would help address years of racist economic policies that make it hard for Black America to acquire wealth at the same rate as whites. Some 44 million Americans owe $1.7 trillion in debt, yet Black Americans on average owe nearly twice as much debt as white Americans.

Higher education has been seen as a critical gateway to achieving economic mobility and stability, but Black families have less wealth needed to pay for college due in part to long-standing systemic racial discrimination. Black families are more likely to borrow more and struggle to make repayments.

“I’m $90,000 in student loan debt and I have both my bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. I did everything I was supposed to do to get a quality education and now I feel bamboozled,” said Quintin Jiles, a content creator and political commentator.

Social workers in an entry-level position can expect a median annual wage of around $49,470 according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jiles says the salary is not equitable for the amount he invested in his education. When he completed his degree in 2014, he owed around $70,000. Seven years later the interest increased to $20,000.

He ultimately left social work and moved back home with his family to focus on content creation. He didn’t begin to monetize until the last five months of 2020 netting $50,000. He hasn’t tackled his debt as of recent and hopes the federal government cancels it.

“Education has become a luxury but it’s supposed to help the community at large,” he said. “It’s sad that it took the pandemic that killed so many people, but brought so much relief for student loan borrowers. Why do institutions charge so much when the salaries for those degrees aren’t worth the cost?

What are the next steps?

President Joe Biden has canceled $15 billion in student debt from more than 675,000 borrowers with permanent disabilities, people who were misled by their colleges and universities and those seeking public service loan forgiveness. Federal student loan payments were paused by the federal government in March 2020 under then-President Trump’s administration. The freeze was extended several times and has been delayed again until May 2022.

Student Debt Cancelation Breakdown

Borrower Defense to Repayment: $1.5 billion

Total and Permanent Disability: $7 billion

ITT Tech Students: $1.3 billion

Public Service Loan Forgiveness: $5 billion

“Let’s contextualize why these federal loans payment pauses went into effect,” said said Fenaba Addo, associate professor of public policy at the University of North Carolina. “It was because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were responding to a health and economic crisis. The pandemic isn’t over, and it would make sense for this moratorium to continue.”

Addo said the pause allows borrowers to free up extra money to prioritize other important needs and that if the moratorium ends, many will not look forward to paying their bills. She said there isn’t going to be one blanket solution. There should be more focus on the repayment system, improving the cost of college, introducing grants instead of loan-based aid and increasing the financial well-being of African American households.

Some schools such as Rice University are paving the way for change. Rice announced a major change by expanding its commitment to loan-free financial aid. By Fall 2022, students who qualify for need-based assistance will be able to receive aid without taking out student loans. It is a move many advocates are pushing institutions to make.

“The idea of giving a kid who’s probably 18 years old, has no job, and gets approved for a $30,000 loan is absurd. That at its very nature is predatory. No bank would make that loan,” said Jordan Riley Senior.

Let the people be heard: Student debt crisis

Student loan debt is a hot-button issue. Student loans comprise the second highest consumer debt category behind mortgage debt. In addition, $1.7 trillion is the total nationwide student loan debt and the burden is hardest on women (who have 58% of the nation’s debt) and minorities.

The Biden Administration has been pressured by senators Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer, as well as representatives Ayanna Pressley, Mondaire Jones and Ilhan Omar to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student debt.

As the debate continues, the Defender turned to social media to ask if complete federal loan cancelation is a good idea.

Shevann S.

“A child is left behind when they enter the education system and continue to get left behind when they enter the student debt cycle. Cancelation is not a Band-aid. We are told so many times that education is the gateway to success but if I can’t afford it and I buried in debt it’s not success. One thing not stressed enough is that schools need to do better about how to navigate the college finance process and teach students the pathways to college or even alternative career plans.

“If we cancel all debt, what will be done to ensure future children don’t go out getting more loans afterward? We have to make sure there is funding at school. Academic success can’t be the only criteria for scholarships. As for the Department of Education, why do you expect graduates to pay their loans back after a six-month grace period? Does that sound logical?”

Omama M.

“People shouldn’t have loans to get an education to get a job to pay back for the education. However, this is America and everything costs money. I think intuitions should work with their students on affordable solutions to be able to pay off their student loans. Students and parents should [meet] with a financial advisor before taking out the loans to seek out alternatives. Too often loans are being taken out without the fine print being read. And colleges and universities aren’t going in depth about the guidelines regarding the loan. I think if students aren’t making a certain income, their loan should be on pause.”

Luis T.

“Should they cancel student loan debt? Maybe. What are the repercussions if they do? Need to weigh pro/cons. Would the student debt problem solve the exponential increase in college education? Probably not. I think the debt is a symptom to a bigger disease. It’s still the government so you never know, but I’ve learned about over-relying on politicians’ promises. Alternatives [include] limiting interest rates and predatory lending practices [affecting] youth. When you are 18, you may be an adult but still vulnerable to make stupid financial decisions.”

Eunice C.

“I think the government should significantly lower the debt for students. Stafford loans with high fixed rates almost ruined my credit, so I think the rates should be reasonable depending on each person’s FAFSA. Of course, this is one viewpoint — I have several regarding what I think we are owed, but self-sufficiency is important, so paying off all students debt doesn’t help when it comes to learning independence. That’s my two cents.”

Jason H.

“My honest opinion and the key word is opinion [is] nothing is ever free or canceled. Just like economic stimulus checks or whatever. If someone goes to college without a scholarship or financial aid, they will have a debt. That’s the price of an education.

“If the government took billions or trillions to pay off everyone’s debt now, that means the kids in school now will refuse to ever pay and expect a hand-out as well. More U.S. debt means we all as taxpayers have to pay for it in higher taxes, higher gas prices, higher rates, etc. Nothing is a wash. Always a catch. It’s better to get with them to figure out a payment plan to get on track. Otherwise, it impacts getting things like a home, car etc.”

Austin P.

“No, debt cancellation was only a good idea in a world where Democrats didn’t win the Senate seats and couldn’t deliver more stimulus. Since that’s not the case, the economy doesn’t need more stimulus currently. Not to mention, the median beneficiary of this policy are those on the wealthier side of the income distribution, so it’s a regressive policy. Plus, student debt cancellation by itself is not solving the underlying issues with that debt accumulation and spiraling cost of college. I’d be in favor of targeted cancellations if paired with a massive overhaul of how we fund college.”

Carrington G.

“I don’t think we will ever have complete student loan cancellation. I’d be happy if they just discontinued the interest or lowered it. I’ve paid my original loan amount off and still owe the exact same amount due to interest.”