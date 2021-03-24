Fifteen jurors have been selected for the case against Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Twelve jurors and two alternates will actually hear the evidence, but a 15th person was chosen in case one of the other panelists is unable to serve when opening statements begin March 29. That 15th person will be dismissed at the start of trial if the rest of the jury remains intact.

Here is a closer look at the panel of six men and nine women (Nine whites, four Blacks, two multiracial). They are identified by juror number only; the judge has ordered their names withheld until after the trial due to the high-profile nature of the case. Their races and approximate ages were provided by the court.

NO. 2

White man, 20s, Chemist

He and his fiancee visited George Floyd Square because Floyd’s arrest was such a “transformative event for that area.” The only juror on the panel who said he has never seen bystander video of Floyd’s arrest.

NO. 9

Multiracial woman, 20s

Said she has only watched the bystander video once, and it gave her a “somewhat negative” impression of Chauvin.

NO. 19

White man, 30s, Auditor

Supports Black Lives Matter as a general concept but disagrees with some of the ways group members go about things. He has an unfavorable opinion of Blue Lives Matter.

NO. 27

Black man, 30s, IT Manager

Said he had a somewhat negative view of Chauvin, based on clips of bystander video he saw on TV and talked with his wife “about how it could have been me, or anyone else.”

44

White woman, 50s, Nonprofit Executive

She saw only part of the bystander video and said she has empathy for both Floyd and Chauvin. She said she had a somewhat negative view of Chauvin and a neutral opinion of Floyd, saying he was not a model citizen but didn’t “deserve to die.”

52

Black man, 30s, Banker

Neutral opinions on Chauvin and Floyd and says he has not seen the bystander video in its entirety but has seen clips of it two or three times. Has a very favorable view of Black Lives Matter.

JUROR NO. 55

White woman, 50s, Executive assistant

Was “disturbed” by the bystander video and has a somewhat unfavorable view of Chauvin because she feels he could’ve handled the situation differently. She has a basic trust in police officers, and a somewhat unfavorable view of Black Lives Matter.

NO. 79

Black man, 40s, Management

Said he trusts police, but also feels it’s appropriate for jurors to evaluate an officer’s actions. Teaches his son that when police stop him, he should cooperate because “cooperation is good. … You help everybody.”

NO. 85

Multiracial woman, 40s, Consultant

Says she has a neutral view of Floyd and has a pretty strong faith in police, but they are human and can make mistakes. She said she would generally agree that if someone does not cooperate, he or she might have themselves to blame.

NO. 89

White woman. 50s, Registered nurse

Said she would draw upon her knowledge to evaluate medical testimony, but said she’d refrain from using her knowledge in the jury room. She said she somewhat disagrees that it’s not right to second-guess decisions officers make.

NO. 91

Black woman, 60s, Retired

Watched the bystander video of Floyd’s arrest for about four or five minutes, then shut it off because “it just wasn’t something that I needed to see.” Had a very favorable view of Black Lives Matter and has a relative who is a police officer with Minneapolis.

NO. 92

White woman, 40s, Commercial insurance

Doesn’t agree that someone who uses drugs or doesn’t cooperate with police should be treated poorly. “If someone uses drugs, I don’t think there should be ramifications of violence for that,” she said.

NO. 96

White woman, 50s, Unemployed

Has seen clips of the video of Floyd’s arrest, wants to learn more about what happened beforehand. She said she has never personally seen police officers respond to Black people or minorities with more force than white people. She also said a person should have nothing to fear from police if they cooperate and comply with commands.

NO. 118

White woman, 20s, Social worker

She said she has had conversations with others about police reform and said she thinks “there are things that should be changed.” But she also described police and their jobs as important, and said she is “always looking at every side of things.”

NO. 131

White man. 20s, Accountant

He said he initially formed a somewhat negative opinion of Chauvin, saying the duration of his restraint on Floyd was longer than necessary. He said he respects police and views Black Lives Matter somewhat favorably, but noted he believes some frustrations contributed to violent unrest in Minneapolis.