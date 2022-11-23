Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia seeks protection from stalker

As if suffering the tragedy of losing her father, basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, and her younger sister, Gianna, in a helicopter crash, now Natalia Bryant is dealling with more madness.

The 17-year-old and current University of Southern California film school student and budding fashionista is seeking a restraining order from a judge to protect her from an alleged stalker. The media outlet TMZ Sports first reported about this earlier this week after they uncovered Bryant’s court documents filing in which she asked an LA judge to order a distance restriction of at least 200 yards at all times between herself and Dwayne Kemp, the 30-something man accused of stalking the teenager. Bryant says she never met Kemp.

The LAPD is not taking this situation lightly, and have determined that Kemp is a danger to Bryant after popping up around her college campus and sending her frightening notes about having a child together. Moreover, it has been reported that Kemp has a history of criminal convictions.

