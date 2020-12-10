NAACP meets with Pres-elect Biden, calls for creation of racial justice advisor position

NAACP leaders recently met virtually with President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and urged the incoming administration to create a new administration position.

The iconic civil rights organization is pushing Biden and Harris to create the position, National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity and Advancement.

“The structural inequality that is rooted deep within our society must be addressed, and after four years of regression on social, civil, and political matters that profoundly impact the American people, specifically, Black people, we must prioritize the transformation of our nation into a more just, equal society in which all Americans can succeed and thrive,” said NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson.

“The creation of a National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity, and Advancement is a bold action that has the potential to yield significant results on behalf of millions of Americans.”

Johnson contends the proposed new cabinet-level position would be charged with centralizing bold, visionary thinking and strategy on racial justice within the White House and fostering holistic measures throughout government to tackle the pervasive problem of systemic racism. Moreover, the Advisor would report directly to President Biden with an office fully resourced and staffed to accomplish its mission.

“We can no longer afford to address systemic inequity exclusively through the civil rights offices of each agency. Our structural inequality goes much deeper than that, and now is the time for bold solutions,” added Johnson.

“The strong and early commitment by the Biden administration to elevate racial justice as a top priority has sent a powerful message about its importance and centrality within this administration. Now, we’re asking them to put actions to words, and appoint a National Advisor to the President on Racial Justice, Equity, and Advancement.”