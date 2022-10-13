Looking to break into the tech industry but don’t know where to start? Reskill Americans is offering learning opportunities for free.

The non-profit provides tuition-free software development training and mentorship for historically underrepresented racial minorities nationwide.

“Our evolving apprenticeship program is designed to help graduates hone their new skills in a real-world environment, giving them on-the-job experience and confidence, said Giselle Fuerte, Reskill Americans’ executive director.

“The length of the apprenticeship period may vary; the apprenticeship offers financial compensation, and most-to-all opportunities will be virtual.”

The training program duration is a rigorous seven-month process with a project-based approach designed to equip students with the skills they need to become software development professionals. Students will earn a certificate of completion in web development or UX/UI design.

“We recognize that by the very nature of being an underrepresented racial minority looking to enter the field, participants in our program are unlikely to have had direct access to diverse mentors and advocates in tech and might enter our program carrying the burden of uncertainty and imposter syndrome,” said Fuerte.

“However, by working alongside like-minded participants, learning technical skills required to get a career in the industry, having direct access to role models and networking opportunities, and receiving support and motivation every step of the way, they graduate equipped with the tools to build a career in tech that will transform their lives, and ultimately, the industry as a whole.”

Reskill Americans launched its inaugural program in 2021 with more than 2,000 participants from 42 states, and alums have been hired at businesses of all sizes.

The current cohort will graduate in May 2023. Those interested in participating should look out for open enrollment in late summer or early fall next year.

For more information, visit: https://reskillamericans.org/