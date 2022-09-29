On Social: What has people talking in Sept 2022?

On IG

50 Cent ready to take over Houston

Curtis 50 Cent Jackson. Credit: Getty Images / Leon Bennett

The Houston Astros and rapper, philanthropist and new Clutch City resident 50 Cent struck a partnership between the MLB franchise and his company, Sire Spirits, which retails spirits and wine in stores across the nation.

Sire Spirits consists of a champagne, Le Chemin Du Roi, and a new Houston favorite, Branson Cognac. The champagne will be branded as the official champagne of the Astros, while the cognac will be branded as the official cognac of the Astros. Fifty has a similar partnership with the Houston Rockets and Houston Texans.

I love me some Houston, watch everybody is gonna start moving out there. I’m gonna move Hollywood to Houston. I don’t want to travel to shoot television, I can do it in H Town. Watch how many jobs I create. 50 cent

Celebs rave over Rihanna Super Bowl news

In this Sept. 13, 2018 file photo, singer Rihanna attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Rihanna is partnering with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton to launch a new fashion label. The pop star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, founded her Fenty empire just a few years ago. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Fans of the R&B singer are celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl earlier this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

“I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” Dr. Dre said.

On Twitter

New bonnet Memoji feature draws mixed reactions

Apple’s new iOS 16 update allows users to customize their Memoji with different hairstyles and headwear, and that include the option to add a bonnet, like the one some Black women wear, to their cute animated characters.

Apple’s nod to Black culture sent social media spiraling with mixed and passionate reactions.

What people are saying…

“What happen to our self respect? No different than walking out the door in pajamas. WOMEN, our young adults are products of who we are and how men sees us, if we don’t respect ourselves in public best believe no one will and neither will our Black men. We can NOT have our young girls fall into this trap to belittle us more than we already are, They already think we are the only race who don’t care about anything that happen to do with us.” – Marlayna White

“How is it any worse than a scarf OR hat? I’m totally ok with people wearing bonnets wherever they feel like wearing them.” – J Rochelle Elder

“There is nothing about a bonnet that needs to be seen.” – Kim Topps

“Many Black women wear bonnets as a hair care tool. When did it become shameful or something stereotypical? Did I miss something?” – Tameka Mullins

“That mess is ghetto. If your hair isn’t done stay home.” – Ina Stovall

“They mock us, and we give them the power.” – Marlayna White

—

On Facebook

T.D. Jakes passes torch to his daughter Sarah

Pastor TD Jakes and daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts.

Bishop T. D. Jakes has surprised his daughter by handing over the giant Woman, Thou Art Loosed ministry to her. Jakes passed the symbolic torch to Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts at the culmination of the recent Woman, Thou Art Loosed!: Homecoming! conference. As he anointed his daughter with oil, Jakes said, “With every drop of oil that falls upon your head, may the strength and power of the Almighty God rest upon your life.”

Family shows emaciated loved one in AL prison

Family members of Kastellio Vaughan are pleading for help after receiving photos that appear to show him malnourished, and in dire need of medical attention while in an Alabama state prison.

Kastellio Vaughan via Kassie Vaughan

#KassieVaughan took to Facebook begging for a welfare check and medical intervention for her brother after sharing disturbing images of him, which she says were taken inside Elmore Correctional Facility.

The Alabama Department of Corrections has since shared an update to @advancelocalsmo on Kastellio’s condition via email. “He is assigned to Elmore Correctional Facility (CF) but is currently housed at Staton Medical Observation Unit. ADOC’s Office of Health Services has fully investigated his situation from a clinical perspective, and he has been offered all necessary treatment for his condition. Also, he has been in touch with his family to update them on his situation.”

On Everywhere

Yes, even beautiful women get cheated on

Ime Udoka suspended after affair with staffer exposed

Ime Udoka. Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons

Social media is abuzz with news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on his movie star girlfriend, Nia Long. Why is this news when people cheat every day? We wish it wasn’t, but it’s because Udoka has been suspended for a year for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member on the team. Udoka’s sexual relationship with this unnamed woman is considered a violation of the organization’s guidelines and the championship coach was suspended for the 2022-23 season.

Nia Long. Credit: Getty Images Apple TV+ / Greg Campbell

Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught by a home security camera. Long, Udoka’s longtime girlfriend/partner of 12 years, knew nothing about the affair and didn’t find out until a few days before the world did.

Sources close to Nia claim she and the couple’s 10-year-old son moved to Boston just two weeks ago to settle down. But, unknown to her, Ime was prepared for the scandal to go public and he didn’t warn her about it.

What we really should be talking about…

Brett Favre sought welfare money for football facility

Brett Favre. Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM / Cindy Ord

While everyone was talking about Udoka, another story was getting little attention. Thank goodness, more people are starting to talk about it this week.

After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre’s pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired — and rich — NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state’s welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.

The governor at the time, Republican Phil Bryant, texted in 2019 with Favre, who wanted to build an indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi’s football team. Bryant told him federal money for children and low-income adults is “tightly controlled” and “improper use could result in violation of Federal Law.”

Favre claims he didn’t know the money was coming from welfare recipients, though text messages show otherwise.

On Instagram (cont…)

Megan Thee Stallion attends Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Glamour)

Megan Thee Stallion launches online mental health resource

The original “hot girl,” Megan Thee Stallion, is nothing if not a trendsetter, and this time around, she’s using her influence to encourage people to take care of their mental health.

The 27-year-old rapper launched “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too,” a digital archive of mental health care resources. The website contains links to several free therapy organizations, crisis hotlines, and resources specifically for LGBTQIA+ folks of color and Black men and women.

Megan has been very open in interviews about seeking therapy herself to deal with grief. In 2019, Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas died of a brain tumor, and her grandmother, who had helped to raise her, passed away soon after. Megan’s father died when she was 15.