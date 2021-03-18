A man who was in possession of guns and ammunition was detained by the U.S. Secret Service outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Paul Murray, 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday around 1 p.m. near the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Fox5 reported. Murray, from San Antonio, TX, has been charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

According to police, Murray’s arsenal was found in his parked car in D.C. He was arrested following an intelligence bulletin that came from Murray’s home state.

The Naval Observatory is the official residence of U.S. vice presidents. However, VP Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, awaiting the completion of renovations, have not yet moved in to the site.

The Vice President’s residence on the ground of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018. PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS / AP

At the time of the breach and when the agents placed Murray into custody, the nation’s first African American, South Asian and women vice president was working at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. That building is located next to Blair House where Harris and Emhoff have been living since she was inaugurated in January.

The White House has not yet responded to the arrest.

UPDATE: New info from DC Police clarifies there was a region-wide lookout for this man. NOT a specific lookout from US Capitol Police https://t.co/uEHknfFAGv — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 17, 2021

Lindsay Watts of Fox5DC reported that authorities claimed that “Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem.”

BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory.



BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to “take care of his problem”https://t.co/YsHImTIjMs @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/bbb2dUd85P — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 17, 2021

Though Harris has not commented on Murray’s arrest, she did speak out earlier in the day about the shootings that took place on Tuesday in Atlanta where Robert Aaron Long, 21, was arrested for carrying out the shootings that left eight people dead. Six of the victims identified as Asian and two others were White.

Long has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault .

“Our country, the President and I and all of us, we grieve for the loss,” Harris, who is of Asian descent, said. “Our prayers are extended to the families of those who have been killed, and it speaks to a larger issue, which is the issue of violence in our country and what we must do to never tolerate it and to always speak out against it.”

-theGrio