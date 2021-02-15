Tessica Brown — aka ‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ — is showing her gratitude for the support she was giving during her ordeal by donating a majority of her GoFundMe haul to a group supporting others going through similar trauma or those requiring expensive surgery.

According to TMZ, Brown’s manager said that after garnering more than $21,000 in public donations, the Louisiana woman has decided to contribute most of the money to Restore Foundation. It is a nonprofit organization that provides reconstructive surgery services for people around the world.

The Restore Organization was conceived by Dr. Michael Obeng, the Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon who successfully performed the hair-restoration procedure for Brown free of charge.

Brown plans to keep $1,000 of the GoFundMe cash to pay for the emergency room visit she made in Louisiana before flying to the West Coast for the surgical procedure that Dr. Obeng performed, her manager told TMZ.

At present, she is not experiencing any money woes. Her manager told TMZthat Brown’s rolling in dough from promoting merchandise related to her harrowing experience.