A 10-year-old autistic Black girl committed suicide over the weekend after repeatedly being bullied for the color of her skin.

Isabella Faith Tichenor was bullied for months by classmates and a teacher for being Black and a special needs student, according to Isabella’s mother Brittany Tichenor-Cox. Tichenor-Cox reached out to the Davis School District several times to report that “her daughter,” said school officials, “failed her child by allowing the harassment to foster for months without intervention,” The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“Even though my baby is gone, I’m going to make sure I stand for Izzy,” Tichenor-Cox said. “I will never get to see her again …I will never…she was 10 years old. She was only 10,” she said.

It has been reported that Isabella committed suicide by hanging, and was found dead on Saturday by her mother.

Izzy’s grandfather Gregory Tichenor, told The Sun that both physical and verbal bullying had been “going on for months and nothing has been done.”

The death of the fifth-grader comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Justice’s explosive report that asserts that Davis School District administrators have intentionally ignored “serious and widespread” racial harassment in its schools for years.

Black students have reportedly been under attack by suspected white supremacists within the student body. Administrators are said to have failed to respond to hundreds of reports from students about being called slaves and the N-word, while also being threatened with lynchings if they didn’t go “pick cotton.”

“As a consequence of this dismissive attitude to serious racial harassment, a district-wide racially hostile environment went unabated,” the department concluded in the report. The report notes that “the district left students of color vulnerable to continued abuse.”

“Some students, now in middle and high school, said they had experienced racial harassment each year since they were in kindergarten,” the DOJ report noted, per The Salt Lake Tribune. “Students who attended school in other districts told us that the harassment they experienced in Davis schools was worse by far.”

the school district said it "takes these findings very seriously."

