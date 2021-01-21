VP Kamala Harris celebrated by AKAs, Alphas and the rest of Blackworld

History-making Vice President Kamala Harris is being celebrated by many, and in many ways.

The oath of office taken by the first Black woman to become vice president of the United States, spurred on a celebration dubbed ‘Kamala D. Harris Day’ by the oldest African American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (AKA).

Harris pledged AKA while attending Howard University in the 80s, where the sorority was founded in 1908. The organization posted the ‘Kamala D. Harris Day’ announcement to Twitter and encouraged its sorors to wear pink and pearls for the special day.

“January 20 has been declared Kamala D. Harris Day!,” read the post. “To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #kamalaharrisday.”

AKAs nationally and globally used the hashtag #akahistorymaker to post photos of themselves following the fashion call. dressed in pink while wearing their best pearls.

“What do you do when the first woman becomes Vice President? Wear pink & pearls of course! The @BidenInaugural is special for many reasons and @KamalaHarris is one! Honored & humbled to see my @akasorority1908 sister make history #KamalaHarrisDay #akahistorymaker #Excellence,” added a user.

What do you do when the first woman becomes Vice President? Wear pink & pearls of course! The @BidenInaugural is special for many reasons and @KamalaHarris is one! Honored & humbled to see my @akasorority1908 sister make history 💕💚 #KamalaHarrisDay #akahistorymaker #Excellence pic.twitter.com/mLjemvRz2i — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) January 20, 2021

However, it was not only Black women who pledged AKA who sought to celebrate VP Harris’ historic moment. An entire social media movement, ‘Chucks and Pearls,’ found under multiple hashtags, #chucksnpearls, #chuckandpearls and #chucksandpearls2021, showcased Black women of all ages, and from Divine Nine sororities other than AKA, and scores who are members of no sorority, wearing Harris’ iconic Converse Chuck Taylors and pearls.

Black men also joined in on the celebration. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the brother fraternity to the AKA’s, showed their solidarity as well.

“Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. @apa1906NETwork..PROUDLY support our sister Vice President Kamala Harris of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. @akasorority1908 on this Jan 20th being commemorated as #KamalaHarrisDay 06/08!! SKEE-PHI !! #akahistorymaker,” posted an Alpha brother.

Brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. @apa1906NETwork ..PROUDLY support our sister Vice President Kamala Harris of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. @akasorority1908 on this Jan 20th being commemorated as #KamalaHarrisDay 🖤💛💗💚 06/08!! SKEE-PHI !! #akahistorymaker pic.twitter.com/kOX2L3cOud — Coach John A. Smith (@CoachJohnASmith) January 20, 2021

Howard University also showed Harris love. HU alumni from sea to shining sea represented Howard as they marked VP Harris’ day to ascend to her White House position.

Her alma mater’s marching band, the Showtime Marching Band, escorted her to the swearing-in ceremony.

Here we go! The Showtime Marching Band is here, “escorting” Vice President @KamalaHarris with a special drum cadence. #BleedBlue #HU2WH 🥁 💙 pic.twitter.com/LvXjSpkfuG — Howard University (@HowardU) January 20, 2021

-theGrio