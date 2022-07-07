The Thurgood Marshall College Fund has received a $1 million grant from Wells Fargo to provide support for scholarships, leadership development programs and for TMCF’s signature entrepreneurship program, the PITCH.

In addition, Wells Fargo will again be the Presenting Partner for the 22nd AnnualLeadership Institute: Empowered State of Mind in New York City. The 2022 Leadership Institute will take place in person from September 28-October 1.

The Institute, now in its 22nd year, is part of a larger mission to advance pathways toward economic mobility for HBCU students and intentionally diversify the future work force within corporate America. The conference hosts over 400 HBCU students annually and provides organizations access to a talented and diverse student population while helping participants make connections to Fortune 500 companies and top-tier organizations.

“The Leadership Institute is our signature event that demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our students enhance their 21st century skills to be competitive in the workforce,” said Thurgood Marshall College Fund President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams.

One of the highlights of the Institute is a recruitment fair where major companies and government agencies identify top talent for jobs and internships. Six hundred program representatives are expected to participate in the Institute this year.

Through dedicated programming and a commitment to removing the financial barriers for HBCU students through scholarships, TMCF and Wells Fargo are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating both long-term impact and sustainable outcomes with underrepresented groups.

“For more than 20 years, we have worked together to provide scholarships, professional development and leadership opportunities to the incredible talent at HBCU’s’,” Rob Engel, Wells Fargo’s Chairman of Banking said. “It has been an opportunity for us to be intentional about our efforts to create an inclusive work force and prepare students from HBCUs for success.”