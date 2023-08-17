Win tickets to Beyoncé Renaissance Concert

Are you a Beyoncé fan looking for a chance to attend her highly acclaimed Renaissance concert? Sickle Cell Houston is offering you that golden opportunity! By registering for their upcoming Amazing Race & 5K/1K event, you could enter their raffle for two free tickets to the show.

Sickle Cell Houston is an organization dedicated to providing quality care and treatment for families affected by sickle cell disease. The Amazing Race & 5K, which will be held at MacGregor Park on Sept. 16, is their largest awareness fundraiser of the year.

This year’s event promises to be even more thrilling, with surprises for participants, new friendships, and delightful treats. The spirit of fellowship and unity will continue, providing unwavering support to the sickle cell population.

To join the Amazing Race & 5K and enter the raffle for Beyoncé Renaissance tickets, visit the official event website at www.sicklecellhoustonwalk.com.

ALL-IN Back-to-School Event and Health Fair

Mark your calendars for a fun community event! Bread of Life, Inc., in collaboration with Starbucks and Quest Diagnostics Foundation, presents a free Back-to-School Event and Health Fair on Aug.19 at 2019 Crawford St.

With a focus on addressing the needs of the underserved and uninsured, this event is open to everyone. Attendees can look forward to receiving 2,000 free backpacks filled with essential school supplies, ensuring a strong start to the academic year. Additionally, adults can take advantage of comprehensive wellness check-ups, prioritizing their health and well-being.

Bread of Life will also continue its bi-weekly drive-through initiative, providing essential food and supplies for up to 800 vehicles.

The HCC Community Learning Program

Discover a world of learning possibilities through the HCC Community Learning Program. With a diverse range of workshops and learning series, you can enhance existing skills, acquire new talents, or delve into unexplored passions.

Whether you seek personal enrichment, skill acquisition, or a career pathway, our offerings cater to all needs. HCC provides accessible, in-person and online learning experiences for youth, adults, and seniors aged 50 and above.

Choose from an array of topics including personal development, health and wellness, digital literacy, career preparation, Spanish language, recreation, and consumer awareness.

Visit www.hccs.edu for more information.