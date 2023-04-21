$52M redesign of Hermann Park will add play areas, dog park, enhance green spaces

Some big changes are coming to Hermann Park soon. A $52 million project is going to create The Commons, the McWilliams Dog park, a new playground and add more plants to the area. The project is being spearheaded by the Hermann Park Conservancy. The Commons community areas will be built in the 26-acre southwest part of the park. The conservancy said they want to restore habitats in The Commons and add more than a thousand trees and thousands of plants to help provide a home for local birds and animals. There will be a two-acre playground that will be accessible for all children. The Swing Hill will be a traditional playground with new swings, and it will be close to the Picnic Pavilion. There will also be a Gorilla Forrest in honor of the neighboring zoo. There will also be a Live Oak Terrace with tables and chairs and a two-acre dog park. Construction is already underway and The Commons are expected to be completely built by January 2024.

Final Four economic impact estimated to be $270m

Houston event organizers are estimating a $270-million economic impact for the city after the end of 2023’s College Basketball Final Four in early April. The number is based on various factors, including money spent at hotels, restaurants, and bars by visitors from out of town and from Houston. In comparison, the 2016 Final Four in Houston had a $250 million economic impact. Officials say the number takes the Fan Fest and Music Fest into consideration as well.

Harris County Department of Education hosts job fair

The Harris County Department of Education will host a job fair at its administration building located at 6300 Irvington Blvd., Houston, TX, 77022, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. HCDE is hiring for various positions that support the Department’s instructional programs and support divisions, including certified and substitute teachers; non-certified early childhood education teachers; non-certified adult education teachers; administrators; paraprofessionals; licensed physical, occupational, and music therapists; facilities and custodial staff; and professionals in the Information Technology, research and evaluation, accounting, and afterschool time fields. To view and apply for open positions, visit TeachHarrisCounty.org.

More than 1,600 jobs available at Turnaround Houston Job Fair

The city of Houston is hosting a job fair later this month for people looking for work. The Turnaround Houston Job and Readiness Fair will be hosted on Thursday, April 27 at the Alief Community Center Gymnasium from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. More than 30 employers and resource organizations are expected to be at the job fair, and several of them will have hiring managers hosting on-the-spot interviews.To register for this event, go to https://tinyurl.com/pwfbky39.